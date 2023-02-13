Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot of the Cullman Funeral Home.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department responded to a shooting at Cullman Funeral Home.

A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department said two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls regarding the shooting and quickly responded to the scene.

The suspect was identified as Orie McDearmond, 33. McDearmond was charged with two counts of attempted murder (aggravated assault) and two counts of aggravated assault of a family member.

Orie McDearmond.
Orie McDearmond.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)

McDearmond is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII
Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

Latest News

A federal judge said Friday Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed, with court filings...
Alabama prison staff shortage worsens despite court order
Montgomery and Prattville police are searching for a man they say is a fugitive sex offender.
Montgomery, Prattville police searching for fugitive sex offender
Class Act- Tabitha Hall
Pike Road teacher celebrating ‘lucky number 13′
File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday