Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference

Coming up at Troy University
By Julia Avant
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public.

“It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods, and this is just a way to come together to share their findings with the archeology community and with also interested public as well,” said Associate Anthropology professor Dr. Stephen Carmody.

Carmody says some findings date back eight to ten thousand years.

Organizers of this conference hope they can teach people today about people who lived centuries, even millennia, before our own time.

“This allows our archeology program to showcase what we have to offer, what me and my students, people who work in archeology campus, the type of research we do and contributions we are trying to make,” said Carmody.

Alabama Archaeological Society Conference
Alabama Archaeological Society Conference(Troy University)

The Alabama Archaeological Society Conference will be held on Saturday, February 18.

Sunday, February 19th, is Junior Archaeology Day at the Troy Arboretum for K - 6 Students.

The last time Troy University hosted the Archaeological Society Conference was in 2016.

Troy University students will also share their findings from caves across the state.

