Winners named in Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament on Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Major League Fishing Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament has ended with a Birmingham area man winning more than $4,300 in prize money after edging out the second place finisher by an ounce.

Garrett Warren, of Hoover, caught a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, six ounces, on Saturday. Second place finisher Brady Vernon of Sterrett, was an ounce behind and third-place angler Connor Jacob, of Peoria, Illinois, was two ounces behind the winner. Jacob and Warren are college fishing teammates at Auburn.

“The conditions were so good today,” Warren said. “I had probably 60 bites and only landed about 20. I lost a 4-pounder and another 4- to 5-pounder that I saw. So I knew the conditions were fire for good fishing, if you knew what you were doing.”

Warren, a self-proclaimed “river rat,” said fishing Lake Martin doesn’t fit his style very well, but he adapted to the river bank-fishing techniques and situations that Lake Martin presented. The 22-year-old Auburn University senior said he focused on docks on the lower end of the lake with a Hornet swimbait.

”I caught my fifth keeper with maybe 15 minutes left to fish and it culled a small one that weighed maybe a pound and a quarter,” said Warren. “All of my fish were solid today. When I caught that last fish I was really pumped up because I knew I had a solid bag and was going to cut a solid check. The win was really unexpected, but I have accomplished a big goal.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament:

Garrett Warren - Hoover, Ala., five bass, 13-6, $4,394 Brady Vernon - Sterrett, Ala., five bass, 13-5, $2,197 Connor Jacob - Peoria, Ill., five bass, 13-4, $1,464 Robbie Robinson - Mobile, Ala., five bass, 12-13, $1,655 Matthew Welcher - Opelika, Ala., five bass, 12-11, $879 Austin Shields - Lake View, Ala., five bass, 12-0, $805 Robbie Pritchard - Dadeville, Ala., five bass, 11-12, $732 Jake Akin - Heflin - Ala., five bass, 11-3, $659 Jonathan Powell - Elmore, Ala., five bass, 11-2, $586 Donald Griffith, Robertsdale, Ala., five bass, 10-13, $513

Robinson Cruz, of Montgomery, won the Strike King co-angler division and almost $2,200 Saturday after bringing five bass to the scale that totaled 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

The top 10 Strike King co-anglers finished:

Robinson Cruz - Montgomery, Ala., five bass, 9-5, $2,197 Cameron Petras - Biloxi, Miss., five bass, 8-15, $915 O’Brien Brown - Pinson, Ala., five bass, 8-15, $1,230 Jared Turnbloom - Calera, Ala., five bass, 8-7, $513 Ethan McDonald - Livingston, Tenn., five bass, 8-6, $439 Larry Harvey - Montgomery, Ala., five bass, 8-5, $403 Turner Carlisle - Columbus, Ga., five bass, 8-2, $366 Don Reeves, Eufaula, Ala., five bass, 7-13, $311 Ervin Heard, Brent, Ala., five bass, 7-13, $311 James Lehman - Fort Walton Beach, Fla., five bass, 7-12, $256

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five tournament winners of each qualifying event, will qualify for the Oct. 12-14 BFL Regional tournament on Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tennessee. Boaters will fish for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will compete for a top award of $50,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard.

Saturday’s tournament was hosted by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and was the first event for the BFL Bama Division.

Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

