Alabama DHR set to start next round of child care bonuses

A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.
A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.(Source: Alabama DHR)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A sixth round of child care bonuses is coming to Alabama care providers.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) will accept grant applications for the next round of child care employee bonuses starting Tuesday, Feb. 21. Licensed child care providers have until March 17 to apply.

These grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff.

Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants aim to help child care providers recruit and retain workers as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

“These grants remain an important piece of the puzzle for addressing the challenges facing child care providers,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “DHR and our partners will continue to support these vital businesses and their workers using all the tools at our disposal.”

DHR has awarded nearly 7,000 grants to child care providers since Nov. 2021. Nearly 12,000 employees received bonuses for the fifth quarter, an increase of nearly 18% compared to the first quarter.,

To qualify, providers must be licensed, operating and in good standing with DHR when they apply. They also must remain in operation for at least one year after receiving a grant.

Applications, grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements are available on the DHR website.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

