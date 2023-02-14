Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

“Amore Means Love” benefit at local Opelika shop in honor of Amore ‘Baby Jane Doe’ Wiggins

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - “Amore Wiggins, this is a picture of her,” says Jenkins. Owner of 10th Street Nutrition, Mallorie Jenkins is explaining to her customers the story of Amore Wiggins. “You’ll have to look up her story, very traumatic,” says Jenkins.

Her story has been told for the last 11 years. Her remains being found behind a mobile home park, in Opelika, and now her biological father and step mother are facing charges in connection to her death. For Jenkins she says hearing the painful story of Amore Wiggins triggered her to donate the proceeds from her shop to the Missing and Exploited Children Fund.

“With Valentine’s Day coming up, and you know amore meaning love, we wanted to honor her this month,” says Jenkins. The shop decked out with heart shaped balloons, and symbols of love. We showed Amore’s mother Sherry Wiggins how the shop is supporting the memory of her daughter.

“It’s beautiful, I’m just amazed of how many people, the whole entire community and how they come together and love my baby, they show her so much love, and I greatly appreciate it,” says Wiggins.

And the community is supporting the benefit. “It creates more awareness, that parents can watch for their kids better, and to make sure we know what happens in the community when something does go wrong and that we as a community can take care of it,” says customer Rod Todd. Which Sherry Wiggins says gives her comfort knowing amore is supported by a community.

“I feel beyond blessed, amore was definitely loved, and blessed as well, it brings me comfort,” says Wiggins.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified
Kentwan Kent is charged with robbery, assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in...
Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting
Orie McDearmond.
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
Montgomery and Prattville police are searching for a man they say is a fugitive sex offender.
Montgomery, Prattville police searching for fugitive sex offender

Latest News

An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
Rep. Sewell, others to update on disaster recovery efforts in Dallas County