“Amore Means Love” benefit at local Opelika shop in honor of Amore ‘Baby Jane Doe’ Wiggins

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - “Amore Wiggins, this is a picture of her,” says Jenkins. Owner of 10th Street Nutrition, Mallorie Jenkins is explaining to her customers the story of Amore Wiggins. “You’ll have to look up her story, very traumatic,” says Jenkins.

Her story has been told for the last 11 years. Her remains being found behind a mobile home park, in Opelika, and now her biological father and step mother are facing charges in connection to her death. For Jenkins she says hearing the painful story of Amore Wiggins triggered her to donate the proceeds from her shop to the Missing and Exploited Children Fund.

“With Valentine’s Day coming up, and you know amore meaning love, we wanted to honor her this month,” says Jenkins. The shop decked out with heart shaped balloons, and symbols of love. We showed Amore’s mother Sherry Wiggins how the shop is supporting the memory of her daughter.

“It’s beautiful, I’m just amazed of how many people, the whole entire community and how they come together and love my baby, they show her so much love, and I greatly appreciate it,” says Wiggins.

And the community is supporting the benefit. “It creates more awareness, that parents can watch for their kids better, and to make sure we know what happens in the community when something does go wrong and that we as a community can take care of it,” says customer Rod Todd. Which Sherry Wiggins says gives her comfort knowing amore is supported by a community.

“I feel beyond blessed, amore was definitely loved, and blessed as well, it brings me comfort,” says Wiggins.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.