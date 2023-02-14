ASF deputy artistic director, education director retiring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known face to local theater audiences is retiring from her leadership role at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Greta Lambert is retiring as deputy artistic director and education director for ASF. But she will continue acting.

Lambert been at the theater nearly 38 years and has performed in nearly 100 productions. She has also served as a coach, director and educator. As a member of ASF’s first resident company, she coached graduate performance students and young professional company members, directed 17 MFA and ASF fellowship productions, taught numerous adult and youth acting classes, and supervised performance and technical theater camps and classes.

Gov. Kay Ivey called her “a leader in the advancement of the arts.”

Lambert’s next acting role will be as Prospero in ASF’s production of “The Tempest,” which opens Feb. 23. A public toast is scheduled for the Feb. 24 performance.

