Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while on-duty, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was searching a vehicle he had pulled over when he became dizzy and glossy eyed, the department said.

On-shift supervisors noticed the deputy’s demeanor and symptoms and quickly administered a dose of Narcan to reverse any effects of the drug exposure.

The deputy was taken an area hospital for treatment before later being released, the department said. It’s unclear if he was exposed to fentanyl, but testing on the substance is underway.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was following proper procedures while searching the vehicle, including by wearing gloves, “but still fell victim to exposure.”

The department urges residents to be aware of their surroundings and the substances the come in contact with, noting that substances like fentanyl can be deadly.

It’s unclear what, if any charges, the driver of the vehicle the officer was searching may face.

