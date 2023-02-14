Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure

An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while on-duty, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while on-duty, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was searching a vehicle he had pulled over when he became dizzy and glossy eyed, the department said.

On-shift supervisors noticed the deputy’s demeanor and symptoms and quickly administered a dose of Narcan to reverse any effects of the drug exposure.

The deputy was taken an area hospital for treatment before later being released, the department said. It’s unclear if he was exposed to fentanyl, but testing on the substance is underway.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was following proper procedures while searching the vehicle, including by wearing gloves, “but still fell victim to exposure.”

The department urges residents to be aware of their surroundings and the substances the come in contact with, noting that substances like fentanyl can be deadly.

It’s unclear what, if any charges, the driver of the vehicle the officer was searching may face.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified
Kentwan Kent is charged with robbery, assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in...
Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting
Orie McDearmond.
Suspect identified following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
Montgomery and Prattville police are searching for a man they say is a fugitive sex offender.
Montgomery, Prattville police searching for fugitive sex offender

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Spencer Saad, 19, of Newton, Alabama has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder along...
Shots fired in Enterprise lead to attempted murder arrest
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
Rep. Sewell, others to update on disaster recovery efforts in Dallas County