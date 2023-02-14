Autauga County family digging through debris after ‘traumatizing’ tornado last month

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cinder blocks and bricks are about all that is left of the house the Sims family once called home.

They were in Florida when the Autauga County twister hit one month ago. When they returned, they were left without a home. They also lost neighbors.

“I almost feel maybe even slightly guilty that if we were here, we would have passed as well because of how fast the tornado came and how everyone around the proximity of our land are gone,” said Nakheera Sims.

On top of grieving the loss of their neighbors along Sandy Ridge Road, they are digging through debris trying to salvage what is left of their belongings.

#UPDATE Here’s a look at Sandy Ridge Road in Autauga County one month after that deadly tornado. People’s personal belongings are scattered around. Piles of trees remain. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/YKYyhEwznY — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) February 13, 2023

They are looking for things like military records, even their son’s toys and clothes. They have no idea what to do regarding their home.

“I would like to stay on the property, remain on a property, as far as rebuilding a house, but considering the situation, it is a little traumatizing,” Kye Sims said.

It was a “traumatizing” experience made worse because of criminals. They say looters have been sneaking onto their property and stealing, taking advantage of an already vulnerable family.

“Basically, they’re just primarily looking for scrap metal and things like that, I guess, or anything they could salvage out of the situation, which is pretty terrible and low life,” Kye Sims said.

The family is asking the community for prayers. In the meantime, the Sims family is staying at an Airbnb in Prattville.

