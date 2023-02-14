First Alert: Warming up ahead of strong, potential severe storms Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be another chilly morning, but don’t let that fool you: mild temperatures are expected over the next couple of afternoons! Highs climbed into the upper 60s yesterday, and that is just the beginning of our warm up... low 70s with a few clouds will make for an above average Valentine’s Day forecast, but with very little moisture in the atmosphere it will still be a very comfortable day.

Enjoy it, because the second half of the week will offer a bumpier ride!

Clouds will start to increase late Tuesday night; we can’t rule out a rogue shower before sunrise Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

A front stalls north of us Wednesday, this will be close enough to us to mention of at least some rain chance. For now, we think that chance will be fairly low coverage, the rain and storms should be few and far between. We’ll call it a 30% coverage of rain... this would be concentrated in our northern and western counties.

A deepening storm system cranks up west of Alabama Thursday morning and tracks through the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon. The trailing cold front will interact with the warm, muggy air in place over the state to kick off rain and thunderstorms... with ample wind shear, plenty of lift and moisture, some of these thunderstorms could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging wind and/or large hail Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Warm next couple of days, then showers/storms move out and allow us to cool down by Friday! (WSFA 12 News)

You know the drill: you need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings, and you need to plan ahead of time where you’ll go if a Tornado Warning is issued for your location.

The storms end by sunrise Friday, so could this weekend be the redemption we need after last weekend? What we do know is that a drastic drop in temperature is anticipated, and that will likely come along with a lot of sunshine and dry weather this weekend! Afternoon highs Friday struggle to reach the lower 50s, then we’ll drop below freezing Friday night into Saturday morning.

A cool, dry weekend awaits us, with afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s to mid 60s range.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.