Fred Gray to discuss landmark legal case, hold book signing

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Civil rights attorney and activist Fred Gray will discuss the landmark legal case Alabama v. King this week.

In 1956, Gray, at just 24 years old, became the defense attorney for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — who became the face of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He also represented Rosa Parks and served as legal advisor for the Montgomery Improvement Association.

Throughout his career, Gray has challenged inequality in numerous cases. At the age of 92, the Montgomery native and Alabama State College (now Alabama State University) graduate continues to practice law in Montgomery and Tuskegee.

Last summer, President Joe Biden awarded Gray the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. The medal is on display at the Alabama Department of Archives & History, where Gray has served as a trustee for 20 years.

He is co-author of the 2022 publication “Alabama v. King: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Criminal Trial That Launched the Civil Rights Movement.” Following his presentation, Gray will sign copies of the boo, which are available for purchase in ADAH’s Museum Store.

The free program will take place Thursday at noon at ADAH. Anyone unable to attend the event can watch the program live on ADAH’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

