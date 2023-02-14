Advertise
Montgomery Probate Judge Love plans special day of weddings for Valentine's Day

Montgomery’s probate judge has a special day planned for those who want to get married on...
Montgomery’s probate judge has a special day planned for those who want to get married on Valentine’s Day.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s probate judge has a special day planned for those who want to get married on Valentine’s Day.

On this international day of love, several couples plan to profess their love today and be married by Montgomery Probate Judge JC Love!

Typically, the Montgomery County Probate office holds marriage ceremonies on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with only a few couples getting married each day. Tuesday, several couples are already booked to get married here today, and the probate office is welcoming walk-ins. Anyone can come in and get married today without making an appointment.

Workers have even decorated the office with special decorations for Valentine’s Day weddings. Those ceremonies will start at noon and go until everyone who shows up is married.

