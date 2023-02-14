Montgomery’s ‘STAR Watch’ program launches new website

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released a new website to make it easier for residents and businesses to become a part of the STAR Watch program.

According to the department, the website gives citizens two options for participation:

The first option allows citizen and businesses to register their cameras with the program. If an incident happens in the area of their camera, the department will send out a request for any video. With this option, the department does not have access to live camera footage.

The second option allows citizens and businesses to integrate their cameras with MPD STAR Watch. If an incident happens, the department will have live access to the camera footage based on what is selected for them to view.

“Your participation will greatly enhance emergency preparedness by enabling police, fire, and public safety professionals to better assess and rapidly respond to criminal activity and emergency situations,” according to the new website.

MPD’s STAR Watch program was launched in 2019 as a part of the ‘Smart City’ initiative. The system allows the department to rapidly look for crimes that may be in progress once a call comes in. Authorities can pull up cameras in the area that are linked to STAR Watch and, if needed, dispatch officers to the scene.

So far, 182 cameras across the city have been integrated into the program.

