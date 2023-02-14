Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Shots fired at Michigan State University campus
To build infrastructure around church
Pike Road church to build community development
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday reversed a judge's decision dismissing an...
Appeals court reinstates charges against former sheriff
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt