Pike Road church to build community development

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Pike Road is developing infrastructure that will be used for more than worship.

Century Church on Marler Road has been in Pike Road for six years, starting off in Pike Road Elementary School. It now holds services outside.

The church now has bigger plans. Its goal is to build infrastructure for a community they call the Well.

Four years ago, the church met with 23 architects from 18 different states and two countries to help develop a one-of-a-kind plan. That plan calls for building a new development adjacent to the church and leasing the space to businesses and other organizations.

“So this is a multiuse church-designed plan,” said Century Church’s lead pastor, Patrick Quinn.

Quinn hopes it will also eventually house a preschool.

“You also get to do it here in a town that’s building itself with a school system that’s building itself. So six years from now, I hope to see that we have actually fostered an environment where our community literally is stronger because we have embedded a church with the foundations and the values of Jesus Christ,” said Quinn.

Breaking ground was the first phase of Century Church’s plan.

While Quinn says he doesn’t have an estimated date on when construction will be complete, he says the church is still able to give back to the community with the resources they currently have.

The new development on the Well was made possible by donations from investors in and out of Alabama and members of Century Church.

