Rep. Sewell, others to update on disaster recover efforts in Dallas County

Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and Dallas County officials are expected to update recent disaster relief and recovery efforts following the Jan. 12th storms.

According to a release, Sewell will host the news conference with the Dallas County EMA Director, the Selma City Council President and the mayor’s office.

Sewell is expected to provide the latest in ongoing federal, state and local partnerships to “recover and rebuild in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.”

President Biden declared federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in January. The action made federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Assistance provided grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified