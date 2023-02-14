Advertise
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games

The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.

The SEC will put batters and pitchers on a 30-second timer after the conclusion of each play. The batter must be in the box and ready at the 10-second mark and the pitcher has to begin his motion before the 30 seconds expire.

The rules apply only to SEC games, which start in March, and include the league tournament.

Coaches also will be placed on a 30-second timer for mound visits, starting when the coach leaves the dugout or a defensive player leaves his position to walk to the mound. After that, the NCAA's 20-second pitch clock will start.

Visits that include a doctor or trainer evaluating a potential medical issue won't have to abide by the 30-second clock.

New pitchers coming into the game either at the start of an inning or mid-inning have two minutes and 30 seconds after leaving the bullpen. Then the 20-second pitch clock starts.

SEC games will also now operate with a 10-run mercy rule that takes effect after the seventh inning.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

