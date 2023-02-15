Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bryant Garrison named new Smiths Station football coach

Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops
Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Bryant Garrison is the new head football coach at Smiths Station High School, the school announced on Tuesday. The hire was approved Tuesday night by the Lee County Board of Education.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 reported that Garrison was considered a finalist for the job in late January.

Garrison, the former head coach at Slocomb High School, is replacing Mike Glisson as the head coach of the Panthers. Garrison led Slocomb (AHSAA 4A-2) to a 5-5 record last season.

“I am so honored to be YOUR head football coach at Smiths Station High School,” Garrison said through a statement released by the school. “We want to establish an ELITE PROGRAM to create a culture and environment that develops athletes into quality football players, students and people.”

Garrison and his family will be introduced to the Smiths Station community at a pep rally on Thursday night at 6:30 ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
Rep. Sewell, others provide Dallas County disaster recovery update

Latest News

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) was fouled by Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) as he tried...
Broome, Johnson lead Auburn rout of Missouri 89-56
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
AHSAA subregional basketball playoffs continue
AHSAA subregional basketball playoffs continue
The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games