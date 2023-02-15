Disabled vehicle causes delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large disabled vehicle caused delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident caused moderate delays for commuters. ALDOT cameras show the large vehicle is stopped in the middle lane of the Ann Street overpass bridge.

Additional details on the incident have not been released.

