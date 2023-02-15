Advertise
Disabled vehicle causes delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street

A large disabled vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.
A large disabled vehicle is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large disabled vehicle caused delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident caused moderate delays for commuters. ALDOT cameras show the large vehicle is stopped in the middle lane of the Ann Street overpass bridge.

Additional details on the incident have not been released.

