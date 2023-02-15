Advertise
Dothan man faces additional child porn charges

Dothan man arrested on child porn charges
Dothan man arrested on child porn charges
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man, has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Domingo Ortiz Velasquez, 22, was arrested as the result of a lengthy police investigation.

In November of 2022, the Dothan Police Department started investigating after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that reported a local man had electronically transmitted a pornographic image of a minor.

Velasquez was charged with one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography on January 10, 2023. His bond for that charge was set at $30,000.

DPD investigators continued to collect evidence and charged Velasquez with 50 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. His bond for these charges has been set at $750,000.

“It should be noted that no local minors were involved in this case,” DPD said in their February 15 release.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case and Alabama Juvenile Privacy laws, there will be no further information released.

