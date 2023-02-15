Advertise
FEMA disaster recovery centers closed Thursday due to weather

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All FEMA-state disaster recovery centers will be closed Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather. They will reopen Friday.

This applies to all FEMA-state disaster recovery centers in Dallas, Greene, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties. After reopening Friday, they will return to regular hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

