FEMA disaster recovery centers closed Thursday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All FEMA-state disaster recovery centers will be closed Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather. They will reopen Friday.

This applies to all FEMA-state disaster recovery centers in Dallas, Greene, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties. After reopening Friday, they will return to regular hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

