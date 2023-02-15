FEMA, SBA assistance tops $8.1M for Alabama tornado recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Alabama has received more than $8.1 million in federal assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to support disaster recovery from the Jan. 12 tornadoes.

The announcement comes 30 days after President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state.

As of Wednesday, Alabama’s recovery assistance includes:

More than $4.6 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in 10 Alabama counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including.

The IHP grants include more than $3.6 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. They also include more than $958,000 in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, child care, and medical and dental expenses.

More than $3.5 million went to long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the SBA for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations to repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury from the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes.

The 10 counties designated for individual assistance in this disaster are: Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Morgan, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa.

The state and FEMA have staffed and operated 11 disaster recovery centers in nine counties that provide one-on-one assistance to survivors. The centers have tallied more than 1,285 visits by survivors.

Homeowners and renters whose property was damaged by the storms, and who have not yet applied for federal assistance, have until March 16 to do so. For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.