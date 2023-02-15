Advertise
Fire breaks out at vacant Montgomery motel

Fire officials said the incident happened Tuesday evening.
Fire officials said the incident happened Tuesday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second time in nearly three months, authorities are investigating a fire at an abandoned Montgomery lodging facility.

According to Montgomery Fire & Rescue, units responded to the latest incident around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Inn South Avenue, just off West South Boulevard. That’s where the former Freeway Inn sits near Interstate 65. The motel also operated under numerous brands, including Oyo Hotel and Days Inn, before permanently closing in recent years.

It appears squatters have been using the property since the motel’s closure. The doors to the lobby look to be pried open and vandalism can be seen around the property.

The entrance to the abandoned motel is blocked off.
The entrance to the abandoned motel is blocked off.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“Upon arrival, units found no signs of fire visible,” said Montgomery Fire/Rescue assistant fire chief Stanley Cooper. “An investigation of the abandoned multi-story motel was conducted and revealed fire inside of two units on the third floor.”

READ MORE
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
Man charged in arson of abandoned Montgomery hotel

After putting out the fire, Cooper said two searches were conducted, which resulted in no one being found in the building.

