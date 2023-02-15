Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Tornado debris still remains in Selma neighborhoods.
Rep. Sewell, others provide Dallas County disaster recovery update

Latest News

A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US