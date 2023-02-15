Advertise
Inmate who died in Lauderdale County Jail identified, second inmate sick

The Lauderdale County Coroner was notified and pronounced the inmate dead.
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials say an inmate in the Lauderdale County Jail died Tuesday night.

Correction deputies were alerted by other inmates and an on-duty nurse responded. Life-saving measures were attempted by the nurse and ambulance once they were on scene but were unsuccessful. The Lauderdale County Coroner was notified and pronounced the inmate dead.

A spokesperson with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased inmate as Harley Coyer, 37.

Coyer has been in the jail since May 2022 for attempting to elude law enforcement, assault and other charges.

Investigators are currently investigating the circumstances of the inmate’s death, this includes interviewing other inmates and search the cell.

Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and an autopsy report has been ordered.

Officials with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office say that a second inmate who was in the same cell as Coyer has begun experiencing health issues. The second inmate has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A search of the cell found no illegal substances or contraband.

