Lawsuit filed against ‘reckless’ Tallapoosa County landfill

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf on landowners against a Tallapoosa County landfill and other defendants, according to attorneys with the Beasley Allen Law Firm.

Lawyers said pollutants from Stone’s Throw Landfill, which is near Tallassee, have exposed residents and landowners of the mostly Black Ashurst Bar/Smith community to hazardous chemicals and compounds. The suit adds that the landfill on Washington Boulevard has released cancer-causing chemicals into creeks and groundwater in southern Tallapoosa and northern Macon counties.

“The families living near this landfill shouldn’t suffer at the hands of large waste management corporations,” said Beasley Allen attorney Gavin King. “They did not ask for this landfill to be in their backyard, and they should not suffer the consequences of its mismanagement. There are others in the community affected by the defendants’ reckless conduct. Hopefully, this case will encourage them to come forward and hold these defendants accountable for endangering human and environmental health.”

Lawyers said the landfill produces leachate, a foul-smelling, sludge-like substance, containing chemicals at levels well above recognized health advisory levels and other toxins. They said those chemicals cause multiple health problems, including thyroid disease, cancer and weakened immunity.

“The defendants were aware that pollutants from their landfill were entering the local water table and flowing to nearby residents’ properties. They knew they needed to repair the landfill to prevent contamination and failed to do so, needlessly risking human and environmental health.”

The suit claims the landfill leaked toxic pollutants into local water supplies. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This isn’t the first time Stone’s Throw Landfill has been mentioned in litigation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office in 2017 closed a 14-year discrimination complaint brought against the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which allowed Stone’s Throw to operate. The complaint alleged that ADEM violated the civil rights of residents in the surrounding communities.

ECRCO found “insufficient evidence” on that claim and others in the lawsuit. However, the organization found that “a lack of enforcement did result in adverse impacts.” But because the evidence does not support that the enforcement was carried out differently at Stone’s Throw Landfill than at other landfills, the adverse impacts were not disparate based on race, the ruling said.

ECRCO’s investigation also revealed that residents of the Ashurst Bar/Smith community had observed that “waste delivered to the Stone’s Throw Landfill was left uncovered overnight and/or over the weekend.”

The Tallapoosa County landfill was divested to GFL Environmental when Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal in 2020. The new lawsuit, filed last week by Beasley Allen lawyers, seeks unspecified damages.

“GFL acquired the Stone’s Throw Landfill in late 2020 and has operated in compliance with all permit conditions and regulations governing its operations. We intend to vigorously defend the complaint.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.