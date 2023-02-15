Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday night

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been publicly identifed.

No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified
Kentwan Kent is charged with robbery, assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in...
Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting
Orie McDearmond.
Victims identified in shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
Montgomery and Prattville police are searching for a man they say is a fugitive sex offender.
Montgomery, Prattville police searching for fugitive sex offender

Latest News

Real estate agents in the River Region are optimistic in the first half of 2023.
Montgomery-area realtor expecting ‘great year’ after ‘dismal’ 2022
A month after a tornado ravaged Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights...
Historic civil rights city faces long recovery from tornado
School of Counseling
Troy University gets grant to improve mental health resources in Alabama schools
Made in Alabama
Alabama exports topped $25.5 billion in 2022