Man fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Montgomery.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been publicly identifed.

No other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

