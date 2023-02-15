Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday night
An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’