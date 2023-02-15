Selma City Council votes to create disaster recovery fund for federal aid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Council members voted unanimously to create a special disaster recovery fund to manage incoming federal aid.

Selma will now be 100% reimbursed for cleanup and debris removal after President Joe Biden adjusted the federal disaster declaration on Feb. 9.

City Council President Billy Young said the city has faced financial challenges with debris cleanup, adding local government needs to make sure all money is accounted for.

“We need to make sure whatever we vote on, and whenever we’re voting on spending money, that that money fits the parameters of the 100% reimbursement, that the city can get that money back, “ Young said. “We also have to be extremely careful on what we’re doing.”

If federal funds are misused, the city would be responsible for paying back, which could put their budget in jeopardy.

The city is working to find a consultant for disaster recovery and an entity that will help with debris removal.

Anyone who has damage from the Jan. 12 tornado is eligible to apply for disaster assistance by March 16.

Applicants that were denied can seek an appeal.

