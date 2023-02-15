Advertise
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

Showers and storms will roll into Alabama around midday, with strong storms moving from west to east across the state, through the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.
First Alert 12: Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe storms.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A strong cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday, that front will interact with a warm, muggy air mass over the state, that will provide ample wind shear thus creating an environment capable of producing isolated tornadoes, damaging wind and some hail. Now is the time to get prepared for the impending storms.

Here’s the latest county-by-county timing breakdown for when storms are expected to impact your area. Make sure you check back for the latest updates, as adjustments will be made with each new forecast model data that comes into the First Alert Weather Center.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The rain and storm activity will exit the state very early on Friday, leaving colder air to rush into the area in its wake. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to middle 50s all day. A strong northwest breeze will make it feel even colder during the day Friday, but the wind calms a bit by Friday night and that will allow for temperatures to plunge into the 20s and 30s across the region.

We will remain cool and dry through the weekend, with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. That cool and seasonal weather will not last long as we quickly warm back up Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with afternoon highs back into the 70s and overnight lows hovering in the 40s and 50s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

A few showers are possible to start next week, with a more significant chance for rain and a few thunderstorms possible by next Wednesday, something we will watch closely through the weekend and start of next week.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

