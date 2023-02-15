Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB to spend about $500 million on renovations, new facilities

University leaders say investments will benefit the community
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been on UAB’s campus lately, you might have noticed plenty of construction going on.

Nine new facilities are transforming the campus.

Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration for UAB, Dr. Brian Burnett, joked that the construction crane is the unofficial bird for UAB.

That’s because several new facilities and renovations are happening all over campus including an update to the Unity Park green space, seven new buildings and a new parking deck.

Dr. Burnett said a $76 million science and engineering complex is nearing completion and will be ready to welcome students this fall.

UAB also broke ground a nearly $157 million new inpatient rehabilitation facility that will replace the existing Spain Rehabilitation Center. That’s expected to open in 2025.

And a new $36 million parking deck will house 1,200 spaces that is going up next door to the new Cooper Green outpatient clinic.

That’s only a few of the new facilities in the works, but Dr. Burnett said these investments support UAB’s mission to serve the entire community and beyond.

“The research we do for not just our state, but our country… we have investments going that support all of those missions. It makes UAB a more competitive academic institution, it makes UAB a better clinical enterprise with our hospital and health system and these investments continue to partner with our community in very important ways,” Dr. Burnett explained.

Dr. Burnett said altogether, there’s about $500 million in projects underway at UAB with public, private, state, federal and local money funding these projects.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday night
An Autauga County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being exposed to an opioid while...
Autauga County deputy taken to hospital after opioid exposure
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Woman killed in Saturday night Montgomery shooting identified

Latest News

Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing
The museum’s executive director, Dr. Thomas Reidy, explained how certain things have changed,...
‘Pockets of resistance’ from community as the Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens
Selma City Council.
Selma City Council votes to create disaster recovery fund for federal aid
Deandre Franklin
Man arrested in connection to death of 13-month-old daughter
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday night