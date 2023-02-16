$106,587 in grants awarded to 16 River Region nonprofits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation has awarded $106,587 in grants to 16 nonprofits across the River Region.

According to CACF, the nonprofits receiving the grants support arts and community initiatives in Montgomery, Lowndes, macon, Autauga and Elmore counties.

Below is a breakdown of the grant amounts and nonprofits awarded:

Central Alabama Community Foundation:

$13,400.00 to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival – to fund the participation of two Montgomery Public Schools sites in the Fall Festival of Shakespeare, where ASF teaching artists will work with students for eight weeks to stage a Shakespeare play and complete ASF Master Classes, culminating with performances for their classmates and at ASF for the public

$6,450.00 to the Children’s Center of Montgomery, Inc. – to provide materials for the Center’s annual art program for its young adults with disabilities and medical fragility with a focus on whimsical garden art that will be installed in the Center’s existing garden for all clients and their visitors to enjoy

$6,375.00 to ClefWorks, Inc. – to fund three concerts for school children that will each include a musical performance, question and answer with an interactive musician, and hands-on experience with instruments

$8,500.00 to Montgomery Symphony Association – to provide $6,000 for music lesson scholarships for Montgomery Youth Orchestra members and $2,500 for the rental of the Davis Theater for two performances of the Children’s Concert for Montgomery Public Schools fifth graders

$10,000.00 to the Tuskegee Repertory Theatre, Inc. – to support the costs of the actors and musicians performing in Tuskegee’s Historical Legacy Part 1, three plays that tell the story of the town’s development as a strong Black community from the beginning of Tuskegee University through the work of Dr. Booker T. Washington

$10,420.00 to Communities of Transformation – to support the costs of 20 participants in Awaken, a 12-week personal leadership class for persons experiencing poverty and seeking a more stable future, with participants able to continue to a second phase where they are matched and meet weekly with trained volunteers to support them in obtaining their goals developed during the Awaken training

$10,000.00 to Guideright Foundation of Montgomery, Inc. – to support the costs of the Guide Right Program’s spring activities for their male mentees in the Montgomery area, which include college tours, cultural trips, college signing day, and graduation events

$10,000.00 to New Beginnings Educational Center – to support the costs of the Center’s tutoring and mentoring program that focuses on neighboring communities such as Paterson Court and Victor Tulane Gardens neighborhoods

$6,000.00 to Society of St. Andrew – to grow the network of volunteers, farmers, and nonprofits involved in the gleaning of unmarketable produce in Central Alabama by supporting the packaging and transportation costs of donated items that provide fresh produce for nonprofits serving residents in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties