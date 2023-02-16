Advertise
ADOC: Staton inmate complaining of respiratory issues dies

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Staton Correctional Facility inmate died today from what began as respiratory issues.

Reginald Rashard Davis, 41, was serving a life sentence for a murder in Bessemer. According to ADOC, Davis complained of respiratory issues to the health care unit.

Davis was evaluated and treated, but according to ADOC, his condition deteriorated, and he was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Davis’s death. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

