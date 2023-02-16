AHSAA announces changes to regional basketball schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to the risk of severe weather, the AHSAA announced that the Central Region is only playing two games today.

The Class 1A semifinals for boys and girls set for today are being moved to the Cramton Bowl MultiPlex and will be played Monday, Feb. 20. The finals in Class 1A will be played at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Thursday morning, Feb. 23

The Northwest Regional and South Regionals are also playing only the first two games of today’s schedule. The revised schedule has not been completed at this time.

The Northeast Regional is currently on schedule to play all eight games today.

The following schedule changes have been made:

AHSAA Regional Basketball Schedule (AHSAA)

