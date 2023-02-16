Advertise
Alabama mom charged in toddler’s death pleads not guilty

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son Josiah Meadors, 2.(Eclectic Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her 2-year-old son, court documents show.

According to an arraignment waiver, Marlena Murray, 29, pleaded not guilty to the criminally negligent homicide of her son, 2-year-old Josiah Meadors.

On May 2nd, Meadors was found to have drowned in a pond after leaving his home unattended.

Detectives in the case say Murray, who was supposed to be watching Meadors, claimed to have been outside with him when she saw him run off after his dog.

An investigation determined Murray’s claims were untrue and that she was inside the home using illegal narcotics and taking nude photographs for solicitation when her son ran off, police added.

Murray was indicted in Meador’s death in October. Her trial has been set for March 13th.

In Alabama, criminal negligence homicide is a Class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

