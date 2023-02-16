Advertise
Dallas, Autauga EMA directors warn of severe weather threats

Knowing the location of nearby storm shelters can save lives.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma community is still picking up after last month’s EF2 tornado, and now another storm system threatens central Alabama.

The Dallas County Emergency Management Agency said it is prepared. The group just tested its tornado sirens on Feb. 7.

“I do not want any fatalities on my clock,” said Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe.

The EMA director said over 80% of citizens rely on the sirens, but that should not be residents’ only way of getting weather alerts.

“Because if a strong storm comes through, and there’s lightning or thunder, it can affect that siren and it can be inoperable before that next line of storms comes through,” Stiles-Crusoe said.

She wants people to multiple ways of being notified. The public should consider a weather radio or a reliable app.

For residents displaced after last month’s tornado, the EMA director said there are seven storm shelters in the county.

“One includes the city of Selma storm shelter, and we will have Selma High School opened as a storm shelter as well,” she said.

Knowing the location of nearby storm shelters can save lives. In Autauga County, seven people died in last month’s tornado.

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said there are two Federal Emergency Management Agency-rated storm shelters in the area.

They are located at First Baptist Church Posey Crossroads and Boones Chapel Baptist Church.

“If you don’t necessarily have a storm shelter, having a safer place to go to and knowing how to get there, when to get there and having a plan set up, that’s really important,” Baggett said.

EMA officials also want people to pack an emergency kit. The public is advised to put a flashlight, food, water and any important medication inside.

