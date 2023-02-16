Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Detectives find man accused of murder hiding under the bed, police say

Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022....
Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Ok. (Gray News) – Detectives in Tulsa found a man accused of first degree murder hiding under a bed Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a woman looking for her cat stumbled across human remains in a neighbor’s backyard where a shed burned down in September 2022.

Authorities were called to investigate the remains around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Scrivner as a suspect in the case.

When officials found Scrivner hiding under a bed, he confessed to taking part in a homicide last fall where the remains were found, police said in a statement.

According to police, Scrivner also admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime.

The identity of the homicide victim is pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

It is unclear if the woman found her missing cat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 soldiers killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

Latest News

Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County,...
Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
There is a traffic alert.
Roadway reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 400 near Alabama 51
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort