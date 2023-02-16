Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dothan tourism leader ordered to prison, resigns

That sentence will cost McCreight his job as Dothan’s top tourism official for which he had received glowing reviews
That sentence will cost McCreight his job as Dothan’s top tourism official for which he had received glowing reviews
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. (WTVY) - Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight cried and begged for mercy in an Iowa courtroom Thursday morning before a federal judge sentenced him to serve 18 months for bank fraud telling McCreight during rough times he “doubled down on his lies.”

That sentence cost McCreight his job as Dothan’s top tourism official for which he had received glowing reviews.

“The Board of Directors of Visit Dothan has accepted the resignation of Aaron McCreight as its President and CEO effective immediately. The Board appreciates the job that Aaron has done during his tenure here in Dothan,” Visit Dothan said in a statement from its attorney, Cliff Mendheim.

He will report to serve his sentence on a date not yet specified.

Despite receiving high marks for his job performance, robust tourism, and record number of visitors, McCreight could not shake his troubled past.

Dark shadows haunted him from the time he arrived in Dothan, where questions surfaced about his prior job performance in Iowa.

The colossal failure of Newbo Evolve, an arts and music festival, led to his firing at Go Cedar Rapids, a tourism group like Visit Dothan where he also served as chief executive officer.

That three-day event lost millions, leaving vendors and a bank holding the bag.

Things turned out so badly that Go Cedar Rapids shut down over $2 million in debt, blaming the fiasco on McCreight who, along with his co-defendant, face $1.4 million in restitution.

But, despite his Iowa woes, an embattled McCreight had landed in Dothan where he brilliantly navigated the pandemic.

Then, under his post-COVID leadership tourism set records.

But nagging Iowa wouldn’t go away, and in January 2022 McCreight and another former GO Cedar Rapids executive were charged with bank fraud.

Unable to pay headliner Kelly Clarkson, they provided false financial documents to obtain a loan that was never repaid.

The bank president who approved that loan lost his job.

McCreight pleaded guilty to cooking the books, but so impressed were his bosses in Dothan that they kept the convicted felon on.

But headed to prison, his tenure in Dothan is over.

“Aaron passionately and effectively lifted Visit Dothan to be the catalyst for visitor and sports growth in our area and instituted many positive initiatives. As a result, our organization and our community benefited tremendously from his work, dedication, integrity, and collaborative community support,” the Visit Dothan statement said of McCreight.

A search for a new CEO will begin immediately.

Before Iowa, McCreight spent seven years as CEO of Casper, Wyoming’s tourism bureau.

He also owned and managed the Casper Cutthroats, an amateur baseball club.

The story updated to reflect Visit Dothan statement.

KCRG, Cedar Rapids, contributed to this report.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing

Latest News

FEMA disaster recovery center in Tallapoosa County to close Friday
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Alabama mom charged in toddler’s death pleads not guilty
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th
The Rundown: events happening from Feb 17-19th
The Rundown: This weekend is full of parades, festivals and more!
Staton Correctional Facility
2 sentenced in Alabama prison meth conspiracy