FEMA disaster recovery center in Tallapoosa County to close Friday

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state disaster recover center in Tallapoosa County will permanently close Friday.

The center is currently closed due to the threat of inclement weather. It is set to reopen Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then close afterwards.

Tallapoosa County disaster recovery center Betty Carol Graham Technology Center, Room 202 Central Alabama Community College 1675 Cherokee Road Alexander City, AL 35010

FEMA will continue to operate recovery centers in Dallas, Greene, Sumter and Morgan counties.

