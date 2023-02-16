Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FEMA disaster recovery center in Tallapoosa County to close Friday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state disaster recover center in Tallapoosa County will permanently close Friday.

The center is currently closed due to the threat of inclement weather. It is set to reopen Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then close afterwards.

Tallapoosa County disaster recovery center
Betty Carol Graham Technology Center, Room 202
Central Alabama Community College
1675 Cherokee Road Alexander City, AL 35010

FEMA will continue to operate recovery centers in Dallas, Greene, Sumter and Morgan counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing

Latest News

Alabama Department of Corrections
ADOC: Staton inmate complaining of respiratory issues dies
First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Alabama mom charged in toddler’s death pleads not guilty
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th
The Rundown: Feb. 17th-19th