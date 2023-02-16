Advertise
Gun found inside backpack at Redland Middle School

A gun was found inside a student’s backpack Thursday inside an Elmore County middle school.
A gun was found inside a student's backpack Thursday inside an Elmore County middle school.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found inside a student’s backpack Thursday inside Redland Middle School.

According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the school is secure and the administration is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Little information about the incident has been released. Dennis said more information will be made available later Thursday.

Elmore County Board protocol will be pursued in this incident, Dennis added.

