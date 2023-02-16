Advertise
Multi-vehicle crash leaves road blocked on Lee Rd. 400 near Alabama 51

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash has left a road closure on Alabama 51 in Lee County.

According to officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:21 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, causing a road closure at Lee Road 400 - near the intersection of Alabama 51.

It’s unknown at this time how long the road will be blocked.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are responding and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

