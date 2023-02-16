New brigadier general promoted at Alabama National Guard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man with decades of service to his country has been promoted to one of the top positions in the Alabama National Guard.

Gov. Kay Ivey was on hand Wednesday at the Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters to swear in Col. Jeffery M. Smith to the rank of brigadier general.

Smith started his career as an enlisted soldier in the Army. He served during Desert Storm.

“I want to tell the younger service members, I want you to know that this is obtainable if it’s your goal. So no matter your status, whether you’re a traditional guardsman, military technician, at the Guard or Reserve, no matter your background, success in the Alabama National Guard only requires three things: character, competency and commitment,” said Smith.

Upon assuming responsibility as the Alabama National Guard’s director of the joint staff, Smith will oversee operations of the state’s Army National Guard and Air National Guard units and directorates. Many shared stories of General smith’s character and the sacrifices he and his family have made.

“Your climb from enlisted man to brigadier General serves as a great example for all of us of what’s possible when you consistently pursue excellence. It shows with enough hard work, determination and grit anything is possible,” said Ivey.

“His servant leadership. He not only worries about the mission, but he worries about the people. He worries about what effect it will have. He’s always about taking care of our soldiers and airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, adjutant general for the Alabama National Guard.

The Alabama Army and Air National Guard have more than 12,000 citizen soldiers and airmen.

