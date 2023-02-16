Opelika High School employee arrested for soliciting a student

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested an Opelika High School faculty member for soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

According to police, on Feb. 8, OPD was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration that an incident occurred involving a student and faculty member. Detectives began an investigation which led them to Montre Learius Battle, 37, of Cusseta. As a result, battle was placed on administrative leave.

Today Battle was arrested and charged with a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, a Class A misdemeanor.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

