Reward offered for info in Montgomery Halloween homicide

Joshua Snyder is the victim of a Halloween shooting in Montgomery.
Joshua Snyder is the victim of a Halloween shooting in Montgomery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Montgomery homicide case.

According to police, units responded to the 5700 block of Arbor Station on Oct. 31, 2022 where Joshua Snyder, 25, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

No further details in the case have been released.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Synder’s shooting death to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

