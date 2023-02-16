Reward offered for info in Montgomery Halloween homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Montgomery homicide case.

According to police, units responded to the 5700 block of Arbor Station on Oct. 31, 2022 where Joshua Snyder, 25, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

No further details in the case have been released.

Investigators ask anyone with information on Synder’s shooting death to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.