The Rundown: This weekend is full of parades, festivals and more!

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mardi Gras celebrations are continuing this weekend before Fat Tuesday. This Saturday is jam packed with a bunch of events to get you in the spirit. Also, a few celebrities will be in town.

The Wetumpka Mardi Gras Festival starts at 9 a.m in Gold Star Park in downtown. The Wetumpka Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a lot of food and of course, fun.

The city of Andalusia will host its Mardi Gras parade downtown at 3 p.m. Also in Auburn, get ready for the Mardi Gras Parade also at 3 p.m. The Grand Marshal for this parade will be Cadillac Williams.

In Montgomery, the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party will begin at 4 p.m. on Commerce Street. There will be beads, music, food and so much fun.

Also, The Honda Battle of the Bands is happening at Alabama State University on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Several HBCU bands will be performing including ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. It will be hosted by Rickey Smiley & Loni Love. The halftime performance will be by ASU Alum 2 Chainz.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 17th:

Saturday, Feb. 18th:

Sunday, Feb. 19th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

