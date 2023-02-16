Advertise
SEC announces 2023 Media Days schedule

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at the 2022 SEC Media Days.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks at the 2022 SEC Media Days.(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Media Days has been called the unofficial start to the college football season and this year the conference’s 14 head coaches will kick things off on July 17 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday when each coach is scheduled to appear on stage, beginning with LSU’s Brian Kelly on Monday, July 17.

Hugh Freeze returns to the stage of SEC Media Days, this time as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, on Tuesday followed immediately by Kirby Smart, who will be looking for the elusive championship threepeat with the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will start things off on Wednesday.

The full four day schedule is:

DateTeamCoach
Monday, July 17LSUBrian Kelly
MissouriEliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&MJimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18AuburnHugh Freeze
GeorgiaKirby Smart
Mississippi StateZach Arnett
VanderbiltClark Lea
Wednesday, July 19AlabamaNick Saban
ArkansasSam Pittman
FloridaBilly Napier
KentuckyMark Stoops
Thursday, July 20Ole MissLane Kiffin
South CarolinaShane Beamer
TennesseeJosh Heupel

