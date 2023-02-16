Teen killed in Dallas County rollover crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wednesday morning crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Selma teen.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old victim left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned. Troopers said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 83, about 12 miles northeast of Selma. The wreck remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

