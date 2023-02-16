Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teen killed in Dallas County rollover crash

(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wednesday morning crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Selma teen.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old victim left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned. Troopers said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 83, about 12 miles northeast of Selma. The wreck remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Trauma room at Piedmont Henry Hospital, which is now a Level III trauma center.
Alabama Hospital Association: Over a dozen rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing

Latest News

Montgomery police are seeking the public's help in finding Andy Tang.
Missing Montgomery man’s case closed
Staton Correctional Facility
2 sentenced in Alabama prison meth conspiracy
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms