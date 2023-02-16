Tornado fallout at Dallas County jail a ‘nightmare,’ Sheriff says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says it has been a logistical nightmare after an EF-2 tornado took a direct hit for the county jail and juvenile detention center last month.

“You can’t prepare yourself for something like this,” Granthum said. “It’s been a nightmare.”

132 inmates were inside the jail when the storm hit. Granthum said over 40 of them were booked for murder or manslaughter. He said luckily, none of the inmates were hurt, and no one escaped amid the storm.

“To be honest with you, they were glad to see us,” he said. “I mean, it was devastating.”

Minutes after the storm, Granthum said county jails from across the state were on site with transport vehicles to help move and house inmates.

“I just want to thank the other sheriff’s departments that took the inmates because they didn’t have to take them,” he said.

Dallas County now has inmates at about seven county jails across the state. However, he said their most “high-risk” inmates are being housed in Montgomery County and Shelby County.

“The show still has to go on even though we don’t have a jail,” he said.

Granthum says the most significant challenge they are facing is ensuring they have enough personnel to get inmates to doctor appointments and court visits. In the meantime, they have to transport vehicles back and forth for hours between these different county facilities to make sure inmates can get to where they need to be.

“We have two, three, four deputies on the road every day going to these jails, picking up inmates, and taking them to their appointments,” Granthum said. “Of course, that hits your budget pretty hard because, I mean, you’re paying for fuel, you’re paying for wear and tear on the cars, and you’re having to pay a lot of overtime.”

The department has even had seven vehicles donated to them by other departments because their vehicles were damaged by the storm.

Despite all of the setbacks, though, they are still making arrests.

“When we make an arrest here, we will book them and process them here either at the sheriff’s office or at the PD (police department), and then we have jails on standby that will actually take our inmates,” he said.

Grantham said they would meet with FEMA next week to see what assistance they might be able to provide. The county fully insured the jail. It could take years to rebuild.

The county jail and juvenile detention center were built in 1969. The last renovation to the facility was in 2000. The building can house over 300 inmates.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.