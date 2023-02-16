Volunteers needed in Coosa County as tornado recovery continues

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five weeks after a tornado hit Coosa County, neighbors continue the clean up the debris.

One small community there suffered significant damage. The tornado destroyed eight homes in the community of Rehobeth in Equality — six of those homes are connected to one family - the Brown family.

Since the storm hit, a relative, Donna Brown, has worked to coordinate help. Brown says volunteers are needed Saturday, February 18 for a group clean-up effort.

They have people coming in with chainsaws and other equipment to tackle the big jobs, but they also need volunteers to go through the rubble and help get all the debris to the roadway.

“We are at a point where we’re trying to help them get ready for their new homes to come in or to clean up the debris of their existing homes,” Brown said. “There’s still so much work to be done. They are, you know, trying to get through and pull out what lumber can be salvaged or the sheetrock, the metals, the appliances, everything has to be separated out to be carried to the edge of the road for pickup.”

Anyone who wishes to help must register online or call 211.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

