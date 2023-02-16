Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Volunteers needed in Coosa County as tornado recovery continues

Coosa County tornado destroys 6 homes connected to 1 family
Coosa County tornado destroys 6 homes connected to 1 family
By Sally Pitts
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five weeks after a tornado hit Coosa County, neighbors continue the clean up the debris.

One small community there suffered significant damage. The tornado destroyed eight homes in the community of Rehobeth in Equality — six of those homes are connected to one family - the Brown family.

Since the storm hit, a relative, Donna Brown, has worked to coordinate help. Brown says volunteers are needed Saturday, February 18 for a group clean-up effort.

They have people coming in with chainsaws and other equipment to tackle the big jobs, but they also need volunteers to go through the rubble and help get all the debris to the roadway.

“We are at a point where we’re trying to help them get ready for their new homes to come in or to clean up the debris of their existing homes,” Brown said. “There’s still so much work to be done. They are, you know, trying to get through and pull out what lumber can be salvaged or the sheetrock, the metals, the appliances, everything has to be separated out to be carried to the edge of the road for pickup.”

Anyone who wishes to help must register online or call 211.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mt. Meigs Road on Feb. 14,...
Montgomery police identify man fatally shot Tuesday
Johnnie Lee Gray III was convicted of attempted murder.
Montgomery-area man convicted of setting wife on fire
Redland Middle School
Weapon found inside backpack at Redland Middle School

Latest News

$106,587 in grants awarded to 16 River Region nonprofits
First Alert 12
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Reporter Julia Avant fills us in on an event that occurred at ASU featuring keynote speaker...
Civil Rights Hero Andrew Young speaks at Alabama State University
Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing...
Bill would change Alabama’s ‘good time’ law for inmates