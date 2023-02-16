Advertise
Weapon found inside backpack at Redland Middle School

Redland Middle School
Redland Middle School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weapon was found inside a student’s backpack Thursday inside Redland Middle School.

According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the school is secure and the administration is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Little information about the incident has been released. Elmore County Board protocol will be pursued in this incident, Dennis added.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This report has been updated to change “gun” to “weapon.” The school system has not identified the type of weapon found in the backpack.

