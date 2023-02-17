Advertise
Alabama State, Tuskegee featured in HBCU Bobblehead Series

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Bobblehead Series.

The collection features mascots Stinger with the Alabama State University Hornets and Parlay with the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

“We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and entire Tuskegee and Alabama State communities will enjoy these new Bobbleheads,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO.

The organization said the entire series was released in celebration of Black History Month.

Other HBCUs featured in the series are:

  • Alabama A&M University Bulldogs
  • Delaware State University Hornets
  • Florida A&M University Rattlers
  • Fayetteville State University Broncos
  • Grambling State University Tigers
  • Howard University Bison
  • Jackson State University Tigers
  • Morgan State University Bears
  • North Carolina A&T State University Aggies
  • North Carolina Central University Eagles
  • Norfolk State University Spartans

“Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes,” said Sklar. “We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads.”

Each bobblehead is limited to 2,023. They cost $35 each plus an $8 shipping fee per order. Officials say a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each school’s bobblehead will go back to the appropriate school.

To pre-order an HBCU bobblehead, click here.

